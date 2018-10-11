It’s the festive season and almost all vehicle manufacturers in the country are looking to cash in on this tide by launching upgrades for existing vehicle line-ups. They are usually just minor tweaks and cosmetic changes, but they are upgrades nonetheless. This time around it is Tata that’s making headlines with their Tata Tigor facelift, starting at a price of Rs. 5.20 lakh for the petrol variant and Rs. 7.38 lakh for the diesel model.

Interestingly, this comes just days after the launch of the updated Ford Aspire. At the outset, this refreshed compact sedan gets several new features, such as square chrome elements inside the headlights, clear-lens tail-lights and a shark-fin antenna. Chrome highlights are also visible on the door handles, the front bumper, the grille and the fog lamp housings. And, there’s also a new Egyptian Blue paint colour option on offer.

A big reveal that you've been waiting for! The #AllNewTigor is starting from ₹5,20,000/- (ex-showroom, Delhi). #TheSedanForTheStars pic.twitter.com/6AFYx6hupX — Tata Motors (@TataMotors) October 10, 2018

However, the big news here is the addition of a new top-spec XZ+ trim, equipped with a 7.0-inch Harman-sourced touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto compatibility) that doubles as a display for the reverse camera.

Additional features on the Tigor XZ+ include faux-leather upholstery, driver-side seat-height adjust and power-folding wing mirrors with integrated turn indicators. Also, this time around Tata Motors has roped in celebrity Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador for the all-new Tigor.

There are no mechanical changes, as is the case with most festive season facelifts, and the Tigor continues to sport the same 85hp, 1.2-litre petrol engine and the 70hp, 1.05-litre diesel motor as before. Lower trims that are powered by the petrol motor get the option of either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox, while the top-spec variant can only be had with the manual gearbox. The diesel variant gets a 5-speed manual transmission.