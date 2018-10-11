Following in the footsteps of its first handset with a triple rear camera setup – the Galaxy A7, the South Korean smartphone maker has announced the Samsung Galaxy A9 in Malaysia. The feature that hogs all attention here is the rear quad cameras. Samsung is calling it the world’s first rear quad camera phone.

There’s no doubt that Samsung is doing its utmost to provide top-notch camera capabilities on its devices. The Galaxy A9 is tailored for capturing a dare-devil selfie or a perfect panorama, the company said in its press release for Malaysia. The front, however, gets only a single camera, but it features a powerful 24-megapixel sensor.

The world’s first quad camera array on one side. A powerful selfie camera on the other. #GalaxyA9 #SamsungEvent

Learn more: https://t.co/9YsPCmZqZe pic.twitter.com/wZdLYzljie — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) October 11, 2018

Elaborating further on the camera Samsung claims that the Galaxy A9 captures stunning shots even from a distance thanks to the 2x Optical Zoom. There’s also AI Scene Recognition on board that is able to identify the subject and adjust settings accordingly.

However, it’s not just an exceptional camera that the Galaxy A9 gets. The phone also comes equipped with a 3,800mAh battery and is being offered with 128GB storage, which is expandable by up to 512GB. There are three unique colors on offer i.e. Caviar Black, Lemonade Blue and Bubblegum Pink.

The pricing, availability and other details are expected to be unveiled at the Galaxy event today. However, it is confirmed that the Galaxy A9 will be available in select markets from November.

Galaxy A9 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A9 boasts a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080*2220 pixel resolution. The quad camera setup includes a 24-megapixel main camera, a 10-megapixel Telephoto sensor with 2X optical zoom, an 8-megapixel ultra wide sensor and a 5-megapixel depth snapper. On the front, the Galaxy A9 gets a single 24MP camera.

It will be powered by a Octa-core (2.2GHz Quad + 1.8 GHz Quad) processor bundled with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. Storage, however, remains 128GB for both variants. The battery, as mentioned earlier, is of 3,800mAh capacity and supports the quick charge feature, Samsung says.