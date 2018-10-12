The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) released the admit cards for the exams scheduled for November 2018. The admit cards were released for Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final, and Final-New examination on Thursday, October 11th. All the candidates who are registered to appear for the ICAI November 2018 exam can download the admit card at icaiexam.icai.org.

Here is the brief schedule for all the exams scheduled for November 2018:

Foundation Course (Revised Scheme): November 11th, 13th, 15th, 17th.

Intermediate (IPC) Course (Existing Scheme): Group 1 on November 2nd, 4th, 8th, 10th. Group II on November 12th, 14th, 16th. Intermediate Course (Revised Scheme): Group I on 2nd, 4th, 8th, 10th. Group II on 12th, 14th, 16th, 18th. Final Course (Existing Scheme): Group I on November 1st, 3rd, 5th, 9th. Group II on November 11th, 13th, 15th, 17th. Final Course (Revised Scheme): Group I on November 1st, 3rd, 5th, 9th. Group II on November 11th, 13th, 15th, and 17th.

The detailed schedule of the above examination and the member examination of ICAI can be accessed in this link.

Here is how to download ICAI November 2018 exam admit card:

Log in to the ICAI CA exam website. Hover the cursor on Login/Registration and enter the login details. Click on the link for admit card. The admit card will be displayed which can be printed out.

The ICAI released a notification with regards to admit card for the exam stating that no physical admit card will be sent to the candidates and the only way to access the admit card is through the website. The ICAI also recommended students to check the FAQ section on the website for more details.