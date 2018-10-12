The Nobel Prize is a prestigious award bestowed for great achievements in academia, culture and science. If you’ve been keeping your ear to the ground, you’ll know that Nobel Prize winners for the year are being revealed. Established in 1895 going by the will of Swedish chemist, engineer and inventor, Alfred Nobel, the first Nobel prizes were awarded in 1901. How much do you know about the illustrious awards? Take our quiz to find out.

For more quizzes like this, and some on current affairs and general awareness, visit our Current Affairs quiz section.