Prepare for the SBI Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Logical reasoning

1. Answer the question based on the digits given below.

346 ; 815 ; 428 ; 271 ; 732

If all the numbers are arranged in ascending order from left to right, which of the following will be the resultant if the first and third digits of the number which is second from the right are multiplied?

(A) 18

(B) 14

(C) 40

(D) 24

(E) 32

Ans: B

2. K is the wife of V. V is the brother of J. L is the only daughter of J. D is the father of M and L. S is the only daughter of M. How is K related to L?

(A) Aunt

(B) Niece

(C) Mother-in-law

(D) Mother

(E) Sister

Ans: A

3. If two is added to the first three digits and three is subtracted from the last three digits in the number 657489, how many digits in the number thus formed will be multiples of 3?

(A) One

(B) None

(C) Two

(D) More than three

(E) Three

Ans: C

Quantitative aptitude

4. The side of the square is equal to the height of the triangle. If the area of the triangle is 294 meter squared and the respective ratio of its height and base is 3:4, what is the perimeter of the square (in meters)?

(A) 108

(B) 96

(C) 84

(D) 72

(E) 60

Ans: C

5. The sum of allowance received by Riddhi and Siddhi together was Rs. 3,800. Riddhi and Siddhi both pad 2/8th of their respective allowances as their tuition fees. If the tuition fees paid by Siddhi was more than that paid by Riddhi by Rs. 80, how much was Riddhi’s allowance?

(A) Rs. 1800

(B) Rs. 1740

(C) Rs. 1640

(D) Rs. 1840

(E) None of the options

Ans: B

6. (29.55 + 94.45) x ? = 150

(A) 0.18

(B) 1.2

(C) 1.4

(D) 1.6

(E) 2

Ans:B

7. 70% of 20% of 240 = ?

(A) 34.2

(B) 32.6

(C) 33.2

(D) 36.4

(E) 33.6

Ans: E

English

8. Which word is wrongly spelt or inappropriate in the context?

‘La Nina’ is a weather phenomenon which (1)/ is asociated (2)/ with abundant (3)/ rainfall in India say experts (4).

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) No error

Ans: B

9. Which section is idiomatically or grammatically incorrect?

It seems like that I (1)/ am the most (2)/ beautiful girl on (3)/ this planet (4).

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) No error

Ans: A

10. Fill in the blanks with appropriate option.

No animal ever _______ to the cave again and the tiger died of starvation.

(A) entered

(B) returned

(C) left

(D) escaped

(E) seen