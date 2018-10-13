Prepare for the IBPS Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Reasoning

1. ‘ERID’ is related to ‘DIRE’ in the same way as ‘RIPE’ is related to

(A) EPIR

(B) PERI

(C) EPRI

(D) PEIR

(E) IPRE

Ans: A

2. N is the father of D. D is the sister of K. K is the son of T. J is the son of K. M is the brother of J. C is the wife of K. B is the daughter of D.

How is B related to T?

(A) Niece

(B) Daughter-in-law

(C) Granddaughter

(D) Wife

(E) No relation

Ans: C

3. Which of the following conclusions follow from the below statements?

Statements :

Some trees are bushes

All flowers are bushes

Conclusions :

I. At least some bushes are trees

II. At least some flowers are trees

(A) Only conclusion I follows

(B) Only conclusion II follows

(C) Either conclusion I or II follows

(D) Neither conclusion I nor II follows

(E) Both conclusions I and II follow

Ans: A

English

4. Choose the word that fits both sentences.

I. This course teaches you not to _______ to temptations.

II. We hope to increase our _______ of rice this year.

(A) succumb

(B) produce

(C) yield

(D) share

(E) submit

Ans: C

5. Find the error (if any) in the following sentence.

The health of the tiger population (1)/ depends on the number of preys (2)/ in the given area (3)/ and a healthy herbivore population needs good vegetation (4).

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) No error

Ans: B

6. Choose the word which is most opposite in meaning of the word below:

Feasible

(A) Unattended

(B) Physical

(C) Practical

(D) Unviable

(E) Wasteful

Ans: D

Numerical ability

7. (4 × 4 × 4 × 4 × 4 × 4)5 × (4 × 4 × 4)8 × (4)3 = (64)?

(A) 17

(B) 10

(C) 16

(D) 11

(E) None of these

Ans: E

8. The perimeter of an equilateral triangle is 40m less than the perimeter of a square. If the ratio between the side of the triangle and the side of the square is 8:11, what is the area of the square?

(A) 441

(B) 289

(C) 576

(D) 324

(E) 484

Ans: E

General awareness

9. Funding of which of the following is not a lending for infrastructure sector?

(A) Highway project

(B) Construction of Educational Institution

(C) Construction of Hospital

(D) Laying of petroleum pipelines

(E) Higher Studies

Ans: E

10. According to the 2011 census, the highest literacy rate is recorded by:

(A) Delhi

(B) Tripura

(C) Mizoram

(D) Kerala

(E) Goa