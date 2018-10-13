Lenovo is gearing up to launch a new phone next week in its home country. A teaser poster about the event has been uploaded on the company’s Weibo page, revealing the name and launch date of the upcoming device. Lenovo announced that it will be launching the successor to its S5, the S5 Pro, on October 18th. Moreover, the teaser shows the outline of the smartphone with dual camera markings.

This is hint enough that the upcoming S5 Pro will feature dual cameras at the front, while other key are expected to be revealed at the China event. However, the Lenovo S5 Pro has also been spotted on TENAA, which seems to have revealed quite a few important details of the handset.

The listing reported by NDTV Gadgets said that it will sport a 6.18-inch display, 3,500mAh battery, dual front and rear cameras, multiple storage and RAM options, and an octa-core processor.

And, the leak had more interesting details. The TENAA listing states that the Lenovo S5 Pro runs on Android 8.1 Oreo and supports dual-SIM slots. The smartphone will come in 3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM with 128GB storage options. Expandable memory of up to 128GB via a microSD card slot is supported.

Camera details were leaked too, and if they are to be believed, teh optics will include 20-megapixel and 12-megapixel rear cameras with LED flash. On the front too will be a 20-megapixel sensor, in addition to an 8-megapixel sensor. Though TENAA listings have been known to be fairly reliable as a source, you shuold take this information with a pinch a salt.

However, judging by the specifications, the Lenovo S5 Pro will be a mid-range device. Also, as the S5 was launched only for the China market, it is unlikely that the company is considering launching the Pro model in India.