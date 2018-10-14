Smartphones are scaling new heights in terms of technological innovation by leaps and bounds and foldable phones might be the next big thing. There have already been talks from major players like Huawei and Samsung working on such smartphones.

This time making the headline is Samsung’s first foldable smartphone that has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time now. It was in early 2018, the South Korean giant’s mobile division CEO DJ Koh had announced the company could launch its first foldable phone by November this year.

Though leaks and speculations are still doing the rounds, Koh has made a new revelation about the upcoming device. The foldable device from Samsung’s stable will work as a tablet that users could fold into a smartphone and will fit into a pocket, Koh confirmed. Stressing on the fact that this upcoming ‘tablet-phone’ will not just be a marketing gimmick product and instead it will also get multitasking capabilities in the device along with easy portability.

“When we deliver a foldable phone, it has to be really meaningful to our customer,” Koh said in an interview with CNET at the sidelines of the Samsung Galaxy A9 launch. “If the user experience is not up to my standard, I don’t want to deliver those kind of products,” added Koh.

Moreover, he also noted that the handset will be available internationally, unlike smartphones like the Galaxy Round that came with a curved display but was available only in its home country. It must be recalled that Samsung has been chasing the foldable phone dream for quite some time now. To be exact, Samsung teased first such prototype at CES 2013 by showing off a flexible OLED display.

Meanwhile, Koh did not reveal any specifics of the display of the foldable phone but said that a larger screen is important in smartphones. Reiterating how the company’s Galaxy Note line up paved the way for larger handsets, Koh hinted that the foldable phone would allow for display sizes of over 6.5-inches.

Hopeful about the prospects of the handset, Koh said, “Possibly when we start selling the foldable phone, it may be a niche market, but definitely, it will expand.” He added, “I’m positive that we do need a foldable phone.”