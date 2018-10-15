The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) declared the result for the SCT Police Constable Civil and/or equivalent positions on Sunday, October 14th. The candidates who had participated in the SCT PC exam can check the website, tslprb.in, for the results. Candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to participate in the PMT/PET round of the recruitment.

TSLPRB SCT PC Civil and/or equivalent exam was conducted September 30th at 966 centres in 40 cities. The result notification released by the TSLPRB says that around 4.78 lakh candidates had applied for the exam and around 4.49 lakh candidates appeared for it.

The preliminary answer keys were released on October 5th and candidates had until October 8th to raise objection against the answers. The final result and merit list have been drawn after taking all the objections into account. The final answer keys have also been provided which candidates can access in this link.

Here is how to check the TSLPRB SCT PC result:

Log in to the TSLPRB’s official website. Click on ‘Download PWT Result’ under ‘SCT PC Civil and/or Equivalent’ section. Enter the mobile number and the password and click on ‘Sign In’. The result will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.

The notification states that the pass percentage for the SCT PC 2018 exam is 50.9% with around 2.28 lakh candidates clearing the exam. Candidates who have cleared the exam are suggested to visit the website to fulfill the part-II application process and upload all the necessary documents, the details of which can be found in the notification. The date for Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PMT/PET) will be informed soon.