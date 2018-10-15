Prepare for the UPSC exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ UPSC exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ UPSC exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

General awareness

1. With reference to “National Investment and Infrastructure Fund”, which of the following statements is/are correct?

I. It is an organ of NITI Aayog.

II. It has a corpus of Rs. 4,00,000 crore at present.

(A) I only

(B) II only

(C) Both I and II

(D) Neither I nor II

Ans: D

2. In the context of India history, the principle of Dyarchy (diarchy) refers to:

(A) Division of central legislature into two houses

(B) Introduction of double government i.e. Central and State governments

(C) Having two sets of rulers, one in London and another in Delhi

(D) Division of the subjects delegated to the provinces into two categories

Ans: D

3. Which of the statements below is/are correct?

I. In India, Himalayas are spread over five states only.

II. Western Ghats are spread over five states only.

III. Pulicat lake is spread over two states only.

(A) I and II only

(B) III only

(C) II and III only

(D) I and III only

Ans: B

4. Which of the statements below is/are correct?

I. Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC) to reduce short-lived climate pollutants is a unique initiative of G20 group of countries.

II. The CCAC focuses on methane, black carbon, and hydroflurocarbons

(A) I only

(B) II only

(C) Both I and II

(D) None of the rest

Ans: B

5. If you want to see gharials in their natural habitat, which one of the following is the best place to visit?

(A) Bhitarkanika Mangroves

(B) Chambal River

(C) Pulicat Lake

(D) Deepor Beel

Ans: B

6. Which of the following pairs is/are correctly matched?

I. Chaliha Sahib Festival : Sindhis

II. Nanda Raj Jaat Yatra : Gonds

III. Wari-Warkari : Santhals

(A) I only

(B) II and III only

(C) I and III only

(D) None of the rest

Ans: A

CSAT

7. What is the total number of digits printed if a book containing 150 pages is to be numbered from 1 to 50?

(A) 262

(B) 342

(C) 360

(D) 450

Ans: B

8. Two walls and a ceiling of a room meet at right angles at a point P. A fly in the air is 1 m from one wall, 8 m from the other wall and 9 m from the point P. How many meters is the fly from the ceiling?

(A) 4

(B) 8

(C) 12

(D) 15

Ans: A

9. A 2-digit number is reversed. The larger of the two numbers is divided by the smaller one. What is the largest possible remainder?

(A) 9

(B) 27

(C) 36

(D) 45

Ans: D

10. The monthly incomes of X and Y are in the ratio of 4:3 and their monthly expenses are in the ratio of 3:2. However, each saves Rs. 6000 per month. What is the total monthly income?

(A) 28,000

(B) 42,000

(C) 56,000

(D) 84,000