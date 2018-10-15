Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has released the admit card or permission letter for the 2018 10th and 12th exam today, October 15th. All the students who have registered to participated in the RSOS exam scheduled to start later this month can download the admit card from the website, rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

Indian Express reports that RSOS will conduct the examination of Class 10th class from October 22nd to November 28th. The Class 12th exams will be conducted from October 22nd to December 3rd.

The details of the exam venue, time, and other important instructions that the candidates need to following will be mentioned in the admit card itself.

Here is how to download the RSOS 2018 admit card: