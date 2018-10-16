Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result of the Main exam for the RRB VII Officer Scale I recruitment and Phase I online exam for Officer Scale II and III recruitment. All the candidates who have appeared in these examinations can check their result at ibps.in.

IBPS had released the notification for 10,190 vacancies on June 21st for CRP Regional Rural Banks (RRB) VII for the positions of Officer scale I, II, III, and Office Assistant. There were 5,549 vacancies for Office Assistant, 3312 vacancies for Officer Scale I. The remaining of the 10,190 vacancies were for Officer Scale II and III.

The second phase or the Main exam for the Officer Scale I and first phase or the online exam for Officer Scale II and III were conducted on September 30th. Office Assistant Main exam was scheduled for October 7th, the result for which is expected to be released in some time.

1. Log in to the IBPS’s official website.

2. Click on the sliding ticker link for IBPS officer scale I, II, and III exam result on the home page.

3. Click on the link for result for Officer Scale I, Officer Scale II, and Officer Scale III result.

3. Enter the registration number and password/date of birth and click on ‘Login’.

4. The result will be displayed which can be printed out.

All the candidates who have cleared this round for the Officer Scale I, Officer Scale II, and Officer Scale III have to appear for an interview which will be the final round of recruitment. The details of interview round will be available within few days at the official IBPS website.