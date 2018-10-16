Tamil Nadu Forest Uniformed Service Recruitment Committee (TNFUSRC) released a notification for 1,178 vacancies on October 6th and the application process for these vacancies have begun. All interested candidates can apply on or before November 5th at tnfusrc.in.

There are 300 vacancies for Forester posts and 878 vacancies for Forest Guard positions. For Forester position, interested candidates must have a graduate degree in science or engineering. For Forest Guard, the candidate must have cleared the 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Zoology or Botany as stream of subjects.

The candidates must clear three levels of recruitment phase to be recruited. The first phase is a written exam. The second phase will be a endurance test and physical standard verification. The last and final phase will involve an interview.

NDTV reports, “For Forester post, written exam will comprise of questions from General knowledge, aptitude, mental ability, data analysis, basic English, basic Tamil language and a second paper of General Science questions. For the Forest Guard post, there will be a single paper of General Knowledge which will carry a total of 150 marks.”

Here is how to apply for TNFUSRC 2018 positions:

Click on the direct link to apply for Forester and Forest Guard. Click on the orange button for registration. Fulfill the registration process to generate log-in credentials. Log in with the credentials and complete the application process.

The details of the examination will be provided at a later date. The exam is tentatively expected to be conducted at 32 districts of Tamil Nadu, which is subject to modification depending on the number of applications.