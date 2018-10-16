Coolpad India, a subsidiary of Chinese firm Yulong Computer Telecommunication Scientific, has launched the Coolpad Note 8 in the country. Notably, the smartphone comes with a dual camera setup at the back and a rear fingerprint sensor right below it, a 4,000mAh battery, Face Unlock feature, and a large 5.99-inch display with no notch. The Coolpad Note 8 packs 64GB of internal storage and runs on Android 8.0 Oreo, NDTV Gadgets reports.

Coolpad Note phones, traditionally known as big screen phones clubbed with decent camera features, have always been priced frugally. The Note 8 is being marketed as the ‘bigger note, bigger view’, and is no different. The Coolpad Note 8 price in India is Rs.9,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The device will be exclusively available via Paytm Mall starting today. The smartphone sports a Black Piano finish.

Coolpad Note 8 specifications

The latest Coolpad features a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, and is powered by 1.5GHz MediaTek MTK6750T quad-core processor paired with MaliT860-MP2 GPU and 4GB of RAM. In the camera department, there’s a dual camera setup with one 16-megapixel primary sensor clubbed with a 0.3-megapixel sensor. The flash is situated at the side of the two lenses, which are stacked one above the other.

At the front, the Coolpad Note 8 sports an 8-megapixel 4P lens. There’s fairly large battery on board, a 4,000mAh power unit, and the company claims that it offers up to 200 hours of standby time and up to 8 hours of talk time on a single charge.