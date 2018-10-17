Prepare for the SSC CGL exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SSC CGL exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SSC CGL exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Reasoning

1. In the following question, select the related word from the given alternatives.

Heart : Organ : : ? : ?

(A) Bones : Calcium

(B) Eyes : Organ

(C) Leg : Feet

(D) Ear : Sense

Ans: B

2. In the following question, select the odd one out from the given alternatives.

(A) M

(B) E

(C) S

(D) W

Ans: B

3. Akshar remembers that the match is after 26th April but before 30th April, while Suresh remembers that the match is after 22nd April but before 28th April. On which date of April is the match?

(A) 29

(B) 26

(C) 27

(D) 28

Ans: C

General awareness

4. What was the main motive of Third Five Year Plan in India?

(A) Rural Development

(B) Agriculture

(C) Financial inclusion

(D) Economic reform

Ans: B

5. Which of the following is responsible for giving colour to human skin?

(A) Luciferin

(B) Haemoglobin

(C) Flavonoids

(D) Melanin

Ans: D

6. Which key is used to move to next line in a Ms-Word document?

(A) Enter key

(B) Escape key

(C) Shift key

(D) Return key

Ans: A

Quantitative aptitude

7. By what least number should 1,200 be multiplied so that it becomes a perfect square?

(A) 2

(B) 3

(C) 5

(D) 13

Ans: B

8. After a discount of 23% an article is sold for Rs 1848. What is the marked price (in Rs) of the article?

(A) 2150

(B) 2275

(C) 2350

(D) 2400

Ans: D

9. 30% of a number exceeds 25% of the same number by 27. What is the value of the number?

(A) 540

(B) 270

(C) 108

(D) 90

Ans: A

English

10. Find out which part of the sentence has an error and select the appropriate option.

Our office building comprises (1)/ seven floors and a restaurant at the top in an (2)/ area of about eight hundred sq. metres. (3)/ No Error (4)

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4