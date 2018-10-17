Xiaomi is set to launch a new smartphone, the Mi Mix 3, at an event scheduled for October 25th in China, the company has confirmed. There have been several leaks and rumours about the handset, but this is official confirmation and the launch venue will be the Nanjing Sports Centre in Beijing.

The upcoming Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is expected to sport a bezel-less display with premium internals. The competition among smartphone manufacturers to achieve tinier display notches hits the roof with this one. It will likely be one of the few phones, along with the Oppo Find X and Vivo Nex, to boast a bezel-less display.

Details about the launch event were further corroborated by Xiaomi’s official Weibo account as well as by Xiaomi’s global spokesperson Donovan Sung on Twitter. While there are still a few days to go for the launch, a lot of details around the Mi Mix 3 have been teased and leaked in the past few weeks and months.

Two years ago, we launched the first generation Mi MIX.



On Oct 25, we'll be officially launching #MiMIX3 in Beijing! ❤️#Xiaomi pic.twitter.com/dnULlEOdUU — Donovan Sung (@donovansung) October 16, 2018

Firstly, the smartphone is expected to come with 5G support thanks to a 5G+ logo teased on the status bar of the handset, a detail also teased by Twitter user Donovan Sung. Another detail teased is the “10G” text, which is likely a hint at the presence of 10GB of RAM. Currently there are no phones globally with such a large amount of RAM.

Apart from that, a camera slider has also been teased. The camera slider could possibly incorporate both the front and rear camera sensors, considering Xiaomi has teased the presence of a near-bezel-free display with no display notch on top.