Following in the footsteps of Apple and Samsung, Chinese smart phone maker Huawei also announced the launch of smartwatches. The two new wearables announced at the Mate 20 series launch event in London are the Watch GT and Band 3 Pro.

The Watch GT smartwatch that comes in a more traditional avatar and boasts a whopping 14 days’ of battery life. It comes with real-time heart rate monitoring feature.

Meanwhile, the Huawei Fitness Band 3 Pro comes with built-in GPS, AMOLED touchscreen, and water-resistance capabilities. As the event was held in London, the pricing announced was only for select few European markets.

The Huawei Watch GT price is set at EUR 199 and EUR 249 for the Sport and Classic versions, respectively. The Band 3 Pro, on the other hand, is more reasonably priced at EUR 99. However, availability was not announced at the event, and this could vary depending upon region.

Huawei Watch GT features and specifications

Huawei Watch GT comes with many interchangeable strap options, a round dial, a slim 10.6mm thickness and a 1.39-inch OLED precise touch screen. Huawei’s claimed two-week battery life definitely is one of the standout features in the smart watch segment.

As per Huawei’s claims, the increase in battery life has been achieved due to a dual-chip architecture that achieves 80 per cent power saving. The Watch GT integrates TrueSceen 3.0 heart rate monitoring technology that is touted to provide a more efficient and accurate real-time personal heart-rate measurement.

The Huawei Watch GT also supports sleep monitoring, and TruSleep 2.0 claims to identify common sleep related issues and provides more than 200 potential suggestions for better sleep. Apart from all of this, the Watch GT shows notifications of any messages, calls, reminders, or alarms as well.

In terms of specifications, the Huawei Watch GT comes with 16MB RAM and 128MB ROM, supports Bluetooth v4.2, and NFC. For pairing, it requires a device running Android 4.4 or later, or iOS 9.0 or later. The Watch GT is being made available in two watch case options and four watch strap colours.

Huawei Band 3 Pro features and specifications

The Huawei Band 3 Pro is an all-in-one fitness band which features a 0.95-inch AMOLED clickable touchscreen display with 2.5D glass protection. It sports a metal frame and a silicone strap, and tracks heart-rate, sleep, smart sports tracking and coaching as well. The 100mAh battery is touted to last for seven hours of continuous GPS tracking, and is also waterproof of up to 50 metres.

Other features of the Huawei Band 3 Pro include Find your phone, incoming call notifications, caller ID that lets you reject calls, content preview for messages, photo timer, and remote shutter button. It comes in Obsidian Black, Space Blue, and Quicksand Gold colour options.