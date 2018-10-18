Asus India has launched two budget smartphones for the Indian market: the ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite L1. The company largely known for its laptops and PCs, has expanded its smartphone portfolio in the country, revealing prices of the Max M1 and Lite L1.

The budget smartphone segment has already witnessed several prominent players such as Xiaomi, Honor and other Chinese brands giving users much choice, and Asus has new offerings and premium features, making them strong contenders in the segment.

Asus ZenFone Max M1, ZenFone Lite L1 price in India

The Asus ZenFone Lite L1 is priced at Rs. 6,999 and will be made available in Black and Gold. However, the smartphone will be available for an introductory price of Rs. 5,999 during the festival period, Asus has said, without specifying an end date for this introductory pricing.

The Asus ZenFone Max M1, on the other hand, has been priced in India at Rs. 8,999, and will be made available in Black and Gold, too. The smartphone will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 7,499 during the festival period.

Availability

Asus has said that both phones will be available exclusively via Flipkart during the Dhamaka Days, the dates of which will be announced soon. Flipkart will apparently also be offering No Cost EMI options for up to six months on both ASUS phones.

There you go! Two powerhouses at incredible prices. Sale goes live during @Flipkart’s Festive Dhamaka Days. Zenfone Lite - #WhattePerformance Zenfone Max #WhattePowerhouse pic.twitter.com/Oz8Ku7qnaR — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) October 17, 2018

Asus ZenFone Max M1 and Lite L1 specifications

The more premium variant of the two, the Asus ZenFone Max M1, runs on Android Oreo-based ZenUI 5.0. The dual-SIM device features a 5.45-inch HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio and an impressive 82% screen-to-body ratio. It comes with 3GB of RAM clubbed with 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable via microSD card by up to 256GB. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Processor.

In the camera department, the Max M1 gets a 13-megapixel single rear camera with LED flash support. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with LED flash support as well. Camera features include beauty filters, portrait mode, and HDR mode. Additionally, the smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging with a 10W adapter.

The ZenFone Lite L1 is a toned down version of the Max M1. It sports a 5-megapixel front sensor with LED flash support, packs 2GB of RAM and offers 16GB of internal storage with expansion of up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. It doesn’t have a rear fingerprint sensor though, and relies only on Face Unlock for security. It also has a 3,000mAh battery.