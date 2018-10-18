The UPSC has notified about filling up the detailed application form (DAF) for the Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist exam 2018. The UPSC has also released instruction on how to fill the DAF. The last date to submit the DAF for the UPSC Geo posts is 6 p.m. on October 26th.

The DAF is for candidates who qualify on the basis of the result of the written part of the respective exam or preliminary exam. The Detailed Application Form must be filled up online and candidates need to attach scanned copies of all the necessary documents along with the DAF. The documents required include proof of age and educational qualification, as well as proof of belonging to SC/ST/OBC, if applicable.

At the time of interview, candidates need to show a properly signed copy of the online Detailed Application Form, along with originals of all the necessary certificates and additional documents must be produced along with self-certified copies of all the documents. If this is not possible at the time of the interview, these must be submitted within the last day of the interview. The date of the interview will be published on the Commission’s website in due course.

For complete instructions on filling up the DAF for the UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist exam 2018, click on this direct link.