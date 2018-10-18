Prepare for the IBPS PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ IBPS PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

English

1. Choose one of the words from the given options which makes sentence incorrect such that it changes the whole meaning of the sentence.

A seven-member ministerial panel will study (a) whether a disaster levy is needed (b) to provide relief to states struck by natural calamities (c) such as the recent floods that ravaged (d) Kerala.

(A) C-adversities

(B) B-entailed

(C) D-rectified

(D) A-examine

(E) None of these

Ans: D

2. In which of the following given sentences the usage of the given word is correct.

Cohesion

(A) The lack of cohesion within the party lost them votes in the election.

(B) Her cohesion vanished as she grasped at a practical consideration.

(C) Her cohesion was enough to tell him that something was wrong.

(D) I used to think it was applause, but now I think it’s cohesion.

(E) All are correct.

Ans: A

3. The following sentence can be jumbled or may be in proper order. Choose the correct sequence and arrange it so that the sentence is grammatically correct.

the RCR states and advocates integrating /(A) much beyond what /(B) the NAP report goes/(C) the teaching of humanities in STEM. /(D)

(A) BACD

(B) CBAD

(C) CDAB

(D) ADBC

(E) BCDA

Ans: B

Quantitative aptitude

4. With the following information find the amount received after 2 years of his investment?

A man invested Rs. 30000 in a scheme at 20 % compound interest for 2 years. After 2 years he withdraws all his money. From that money, he purchased a Bike worth Rs.32000. And with remaining amount, 10 % in mutual funds and with remaining money, he purchased 2 watches W1 and W2 for an equal amount. He sells watch W1 at 10 % profit and watches W2 at 20 % profit.

(A) Rs. 43200

(B) Rs. 38500

(C) Rs. 42300

(D) Rs. 39600

(E) None of these

Ans: A

5. A boat can travel 55 km downstream in 66 min. The ratio of the speed of the boat in still water to the speed of the stream is 4 : 1. How much time will the boat take to cover 72 km upstream?

(A) 2 hours 48 minutes

(B) 3 hours 12 minutes

(C) 2 hours 24 minutes

(D) 3 hours 28 minutes

(E) None of these

Ans: C

6. Santhosh bought a chair and spent Rs. 100 on its repairs. Then he sold it to Ragu at a profit of 20% and then he sold it to Suresh at a loss of 10%. Suresh finally sold it for Rs. 1782 at a profit of 10%. How much amount did Santhosh initially pay for the chair?

(A) Rs. 1400

(B) Rs. 1500

(C) Rs. 1350

(D) Rs. 1250

(E) None of these

Ans: A

Reasoning

7. How many pairs of letters are there in the word “TRANSPORT” which has as many letters between them in the word as in alphabetical series (Both forward and backward)?

(A) One

(B) Two

(C) Three

(D) Four

(E) More than four

Ans: D

8. Eleven boxes are arranged one over another in a shelf. Box F is placed fourth position from bottom. Two boxes are placed between F and D. The number of boxes placed above D is same as number of boxes placed below C. Five Boxes is placed between C and I. E is exactly placed between C and I. Four boxes are placed between G and A. Box G is placed above Box A. Two boxes are placed between G and H. Two boxes are placed between B and J. Box B is placed above box J. One of the box name is K.

What is the position of box J with respect to box I?

(A) Two boxes above

(B) Three boxes below

(C) Immediately above

(D) Immediately below

(E) Two boxes below

Ans: E

General awareness

9. India impose anti-dumping duty of up to $168.76 per tonne on imports of a chemical, mainly used in textile and packaging industry, from five countries including China and Iran to protect domestic players. The anti-dumping duty is imposed by _______.

(A) Ministry of Commerce & Industry

(B) Ministry of Finance

(C) Directorate General of Anti-Dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD)

(D) Ministry of Textiles

(E) Ministry of External Affairs

Ans: B

10. Kisan Credit Card (KCC) scheme was prepared by _______.

(A) Reserve Bank of India (RBI)

(B) NABARD

(C) Govt. of India

(D) Indian Banks

(E) Finance Ministry