Centre of Management Development (CMD), Government of Kerala, released 87 vacancies for multiple positions on October 17th. All candidates can check the official CMD Kerala website to access the advertisement and apply for the positions. The last day to apply for all the positions is October 31st before 5 PM.

The bulk of the vacancies are for the position of Block Coordinator (36 positions) and Block Project Assistant (36 positions). However, vacancies are also for the position of District Project Assistant (4 positions), District Coordinator (4 positions), Project Associate (1 position), Accountant (1 position), Consultant - Procurement (1 position), Consultant - Capacity Building and BCC (1 position), Consultant - Financial Management (1 position), and Consultant - Health and Nutrition (1 position).

Candidates might have to appear for a written examination depending on the number of applicants. Candidates must have attained the education through a full-time program and not through correspondence or contact classes. For Block level vacancies, preference will be given to candidates from the respective blocks.

All the positions are on contract basis for a period of one year for a Government of India-assisted project implemented by the State Government for the improvement of the nutritional status of the target group. Interested candidates can access more information on the position in this link.

Here is how to apply for CMD Kerala vacancies: