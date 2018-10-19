Prepare for the SBI Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

English

1. Read the sentence to find out whether there is any grammatical or idiomatic error in it.

1) Mangal Pandey was well known/ 2) because he was involved/ 3) in the initial stages/ 4) of the Indian rebellion.

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) No error

Ans: E

2. Choose the word that best fits the meaning of the sentence as a whole.

Rachna liked her room to be exactly the way she left it and she would _______ allow anyone to touch her things.

(A) always

(B) sometimes

(C) willingly

(D) never

(E) certainly

Ans: D

3. Find out the word that is inappropriate or wrongly spelt, if any.

The kidnappers (1) asked for ransom (2) and threatened (3) to kill Mr.Gopalan’s son if their demands (4) were not met.

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) No error

Ans: E

Quantitative aptitude

4. 27% of 450 − ?% of 375 = 76.5

(A) 14

(B) 19

(C) 12

(D) 15

(E) None of the others

Ans: C

5. 11.304 × (6.839 − 4.331) = ?

(A) 30

(B) 45

(C) 16

(D) 52

(E) 12

Ans: A

6. The difference between 20% of a number and 7/15 of the same number is 124. What is 40% of that number?

(A) 186

(B) 200

(C) 196

(D) 465

(E) None of the others

Ans: A

7. A and B together can complete a piece of work in 16 days. B alone can complete the same work in 24 days. In how many days can A alone complete the same work?

(A) 34 days

(B) 50 days

(C) 48 days

(D) 42 days

(E) None of the others

Ans: C

General awareness

8. Poverty line is expressed in terms of overall:

(A) per capita income

(B) per capita consumption expenditure

(C) per capita entertainment expenditure

(D) per capita development expenditure

(E) per capita GDP

Ans: A

9. The abbreviation UIDAI stands for:

(A) Unique Identification Division of All India

(B) Unique Identification Department of Ancient India

(C) Unique Identification Authority of India

(D) Unique Identity Division of Ancient India

(E) None of the others

Ans: C

10. Union Budget is presented in the Parliament by the:

(A) Prime Minister

(B) Commerce Minister

(C) Minister of Parliamentary Affairs

(D) Union Finance Minister

(E) Lok Sabha Speaker