Honda has unveiled an updated CBR 150R in the Indonesian market with upgraded design and couple of mechanical changes. This is the 2019 iteration of Honda’s popular 150cc sports bike, which shares several key elements with its bigger CBR siblings. Notably, the 2019 model Honda CBR 150R gets a revised fairing along with an all-new headland setup and new graphics and colour schemes as well.

The CBR 150R was discontinued in the Indian market some time back. However, with the newest model readying for launch in the neighbouring Asian market, the Japanese manufacturer could revive the 150cc sports bike here in India... in its 2019 avatar.

Whether or not it comes to India, the 2019 Honda CBR 150R gets a colour back-light for its digital instrument console as well as a taller windscreen. The instrument consoles on board looks similar to the one seen on the X-Blade in India.

There’s also the addition of sharper new dual LED headlamps with LED turn indicators. It will be available in Matte Black, Victory Black Red, Honda Racing Red as well as a MotoGP edition. With all these premium features on board, it definitely makes for an attractive offering.

In terms of design, the new CBR 150R features a dual-tone exhaust with a silver muffler. There are also design changes in the split seat setup, giving it a more sporty and aggressive stance. Suspension duties are carried out by a telescopic fork and a monoshock rear damper. In terms of braking, the bike is equipped with petal front and rear discs, ABS and a new emergency stop signal (ESS), which flashes the brake light.

Coming to the heart of the bike, the engine is powered by a 149cc, single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine that makes 17.1hp at 9,000rpm and 14.4Nm of torque at 7,000rpm. This is a good deal lower than the 19.3hp and 15Nm that the Yamaha R15 V3.0 puts out, which the CBR 150R competes against. The Honda motorcycle comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

In terms of pricing, the CBR 150R in Indonesia starts at Rp 33,800,000, which is about Rs 1.63 lakh on conversion, for the standard variant, and goes up to Rp 38,700,000 (approx. Rs 1.87 lakh) for the MotoGP edition.

While there’s no official word yet from Honda on whether the 2019 edition will be launched in India, it would make sense for Honda to launch the CBR 150R here as a rival to the Yamaha R15, which is currently the sole premium 150cc sports motorcycle. Speculations are rife that we may see the 2019 Honda CBR 150R in the Indian market in 2019.