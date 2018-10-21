Tomorrow, October 22nd, is the last day to apply for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Engineering Services (Preliminary) Exam (ESE) 2019. All the candidates who have not applied yet can do so at upsconline,nic.in. The preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on January 6th, 2019.

The tentative number of vacancy for the 2019 UPSC Engineering Service Exam is 581. The vacancies are for four categories of engineering: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, and Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

Candidates must be above the age of 21 and below the age of 30 years to be eligible to apply. Upper age limit relaxation according to norms is available for candidates from reserved categories. Candidate must hold an engineering degree or or other equivalent qualification.

Here is how to apply for UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2019:

Log in to the UPSC’s application website. Click on link for ‘Online Examination for Various Examination of UPSC’. Click on the link under the ‘Part-I Registration’ column against the Engineering Services 2019 exam. Read the instruction carefully and click on ‘Yes’ at the bottom of the page. Complete the part of the registration process by following all the instructions. Go back to the Registration page again and click on the link under the ‘Part-II Registration’ column Log-in with the ID generated after the first part of registration and complete the second part.

Candidates can access more details on the centres as well as the syllabus, application process, reservation policy among other details in the official notification. The Preliminary exam for the Engineering Services Exam 2019 will be conducted in 42 centres throughout the country and the Main exam will be conducted in 24 centres. The Main exam for the Engineering Services is scheduled to be conducted on June 30th, 2019.