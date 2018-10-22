WhatsApp has released a new iOS update on the AppStore, and Appple users can now download the latest version of the messaging platform. The WhatsApp iOS update is now up to version 2.18.100.

The biggest news here is that support for iOS 12 has been added, and the new UI is compatible with iPhone Xs, Xs MAX and Xr. WhatsApp 2.18.90 was only compatible with iOS 8.0 and newer, and it wasn’t compatible with iOS 12, either.

WABetaInfo reports that among the numerous new features is a new user interface for quick bubble action. There’s also an improved notification extension, wherein received messages and GIFs can be viewed in the push notification itself. Also, messages can be replied to with with documents, voice messages, locations and vCards.

There’s also a feature that allows multiple voice messages playback, which will automatically play multiple voice messages.