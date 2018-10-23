Prepare for the SBI PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SBI PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SBI PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

English

1. Which of the phrases should replace the bolder/underlined phrase:

According to WWF, the small island nation of Samoa was the first in switch off its lights for Earth Hour.

(A) first to switch off

(B) the first to switch off

(C) the first of switch off

(D) first in switch off

(E) No correction required

Ans: B

2. Which word or phrase fits the blank appropriate?

Perhaps the most well _______ feedback comes from melting snow and ice in the Northern Hemisphere.

(A) done

(B) known

(C) ruled

(D) bestowed

(E) said

Ans: B

Quantitative aptitude

3. Which of the following numbers has a rational square root?

(A) 0.4

(B) 0.09

(C) 0.9

(D) 0.025

(E) None of these

Ans: B

4. I gain 70 paise on Rs. 70. My gain percentage is:

(A) 0.1%

(B) 1%

(C) 7%

(D) 10%

(E) None of the options

Ans: B

5. On dividing a number by 357, we get 39 as remainder. On dividing the same number by 17, what will be the remainder?

(A) 0

(B) 3

(C) 5

(D) 11

(E) None of the options

Ans: C

6. The LCM of two numbers is 495 and the HCF is 5. If the sum of numbers is 100, then the difference is:

(A) 10

(B) 46

(C) 70

(D) 90

(E) None of these

Ans: A

7. A bag contains 6 black and 8 white balls. One ball is drawn at random. What is the probability that the ball drawn is white?

(A) 3/4

(B) 4/7

(C) 1/8

(D) 3/7

(E) None of the others

Ans: B

Logical reasoning

8. In a certain code language ‘how many goals scored’ is written as ‘5 3 9 7’; ‘many more matches’ is written as‘9 8 2’ and ‘he scored five’ is written as ‘1 6 3’. How is ‘goals’ written in that code language?

(A) 5

(B) 7

(C) 5 or 7

(D) Data inadequate

(E) None of the other options

Ans: C

9. Among A, B, C, D and E each having different weight, D is heavier than only A and C is lighter than B and E. Who among them is the heaviest?

(A) B

(B) E

(C) C

(D) Data inadequate

(E) None of the options

Ans: D

10. Town D is towards East of town F. Town B is towards North of town D. Town H is towards South of town B. Towards which direction is town H from town F?

(A) East

(B) South-east

(C) North-east

(D) Data inadequate

(E) None of the options