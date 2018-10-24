Securities and Exchange Bureau of India (SEBI) released the admit card for the phase I examination for the recruitment of Assistant Managers on Tuesday, October 23rd. All the candidates who have registered to appear for the examination can download the admit card at sebi.gov.in.

SEBI will conduct the phase I exam for the recruitment of 120 Assistant Manager positions on November 17th. The advanced notification for the recruitment was released on September 4th and the application process began on September 15th. The vacancies are for General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, and Engineering Stream (Civil and Electrical).

The Phase I exam will consist of 200 questions for 200 marks and for 120-minute duration. There will be five section - General Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Test of Reasoning, and Awareness of Securities Market - each section having 40 questions. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 for wrong answers. Detailed exam pattern and sample questions paper can be accessed in this link.

Here is how to download admit card for SEBI 2018 recruitment:

1. Click on the direct link to access the admit card page.

2. Enter the log-in details and click on ‘Login’.

3. The admit card can be accessed in the page which can be downloaded and printed out.

Candidates need to affix a photograph on the admit card and carry it during the exam along with a currently valid photo ID and a photocopy of the ID. Ratio Card and Driving Licence are not acceptable ID proofs. More details on the process can be accessed in the official handout.