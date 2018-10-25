The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) PRT admit cards for the October 28th exam have been made available online. The download link for the aforementioned PRT admit cards is live and candidates can download their hall tickets at the Board’s official website, dsssbonline.nic.in.

This is the e-Admit Card for the Tier-1 Exam and is only for provisional candidates. The exam is being conducted for the post of Teacher(Primary) and candidates can download their admit card for the October 28th exam by clicking on this direct link.

Candidates will need to enter their registration number and select the post from the drop-down menu. To get their DSSSB PRT admit cards, candidates will also have to enter their date of birth and the security code and click on the Submit button. The admit card will be downloaded in PDF format.

The DSSSB is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 4,366 vacancies or posts of PRT grade teachers in the state.