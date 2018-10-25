Prepare for the IBPS PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ IBPS PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

English

1. Which of the options given is most nearly the same or opposite in meaning to the given word in the question?

Prodigy

(A) Pauper

(B) Despondent

(C) Demure

(D) Wanton

(E) Epitome

Ans: E

2. Which of (a), (b), (c) and (d) given below should replace the words given in bold in the following sentence to make it grammatically meaningful and correct?

According to author Dishantgautam, a novel is difficult to write when compared to a play, which is like going for an election where one has to appeal to a thousand people at a time whereas in a book one appeals to one only person.

(A) simpler, running in

(B) faster, voting through

(C) easier, running for

(D) fool proof, voting on

(E) No correction required

Ans: C

3. Select the phrase/connector from the given three options which can be used to form a single sentence from the two sentences given below, implying the same meaning as expressed in the sentence.

RBI is concerned about the risk of investing in mutual funds. RBI is likely to ask banks to reduce their investments in mutual funds.

(A) At the risk of investing ………

(B) To reduce investments ……….

(C) Concern for the risk ……….

(A) Only (A)

(B) Only (B)

(C) Only (C)

(D) Only (A) and (B)

(E) None of these

Ans: B

Quantitative aptitude

4. What should come in place of question mark(?) in the questions given below?(you are not expected to get exact values).

51% of 5086 – 3/7 of 899 = ?

(A) 2215

(B) 2315

(C) 2025

(D) 2157

(E) 2351

Ans: A

5. The sum of length of two trains is 660m. and ratio of their speed is in the ratio of 5:8. If they take time to cross an electric pole in the ratio of 4:3 then find the difference between the lengths of trains?

(A) 55m

(B) 62m

(C) 60m

(D) 40m

(E) 70m

Ans: C

Reasoning ability

6. Eight friends A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H are sitting in a circle, but not necessarily in the same order. Four of them are facing outside and four of them are facing the centre. E faces outside. Both the immediate neighbours of E face the centre.H sits second to the right of E. B sits third to the left of E.D faces the centre. Both the immediate neighbours of D face outside. G sits second to the left of A. B sits third to the right of H.F is an immediate neighbour of D. C is an immediate neighbor of G.D is not an immediate neighbor of B. No two inside persons sits together.

If all the people are made to sit in an alphabetical order, in the clockwise direction, starting from A, the position of whom amongst the following remains the same (excluding A)?

(A) E

(B) F

(C) C

(D) G

(E) None of these

Ans: A

7. Which of the conclusion follows from the below statements?

Statements :

Some towers are lanes. Some lanes are roads.

Some roads are rivers. Some rivers are jungles.

Conclusions :

I. Some jungles are roads. II. Some roads are lanes.

III. Some jungles are towers. IV. No jungle is road.

(A) Only I follows

(B) Only II follows

(C) Only either I or IV follows

(D) Only IV follows

(E) Either I follows or IV and II follow

Ans: E

General awareness

8. Every year, November 12 is observed as ______.

(A) World Veterans Day

(B) World Science Day

(C) World Pneumonia Day

(D) World Diabetes Day

(E) World Statistics Day

Ans: C

9. Bandhan Bank Ltd. is an Indian banking and financial services company headquartered in Kolkata, West Bengal started as a ____ company.

(A) Infrastructure finance

(B) Micro-Finance

(C) Small Finance

(D) Small & Medium Enterprises

(E) Other than the given options

Ans: B

10. The headquarters of Citi Union Bank is located at _______.

(A) Mumbai, Maharashtra

(B) Kumbakonam, Tamil Nadu

(C) Chennai, Tamil Nadu

(D) Kozhikode, Kerala

(E) Kolkata, West Bengal