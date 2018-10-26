The markets have not been doing so well of late. That might an understatement, for even though the markets picked up in July and August, they are at a 52-week low. Playing the stock market is risky, but if you’re lucky (or smart), it can have it rewards, too. People have made millions buying and selling stocks, but there have also been those that have gambled and lost all their money. Take our quiz related to stock markets, which covers famous stockbrokers, Hollywood films based on the stock market and much more.

For more quizzes like this, and some on current affairs and general awareness, visit our Current Affairs quiz section.