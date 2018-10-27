Prepare for the IBPS Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Reasoning

1. Which of the conclusions follow from the statement below?

Statements :

No book is a library.

Some books are diaries.

Conclusions :

I. At least some libraries are diaries.

II. No diary is a library.

(A) Only conclusion I follows.

(B) Only conclusion II follows.

(C) Either conclusion I or conclusion II follows.

(D) Neither conclusion I nor conclusion II follows.

(E) Both conclusions I and II follow.

Ans: C

2. Which of the conclusions follow from the statement below?

Statement : D < O > N > K < Y

Conclusions :

I. D > K

II. Y < O

(A) Either conclusion I or II is true.

(B) Only conclusion I is true.

(C) Only conclusion II is true.

(D) Both conclusions I and II are true.

(E) Neither conclusion I nor II is true.

Ans: E

3. In a certain code, BLUNT is written as AKSOU and COINS is written as BNGOT. How will TRUST be written in the same code?

(A) SSTUV

(B) SQTRS

(C) RQSRS

(D) SQSTU

(E) RSSQN

Ans: D

English

4. Rearrange the following five sentences in proper sequence to form a meaningful paragraph, then answer the questions given below.

(I) The history of mankind is full of such fightings between communities, nations and people.

(II) From the primitive weapon of warfare, man has advanced to the modern nuclear weapons.

(III) Ever since the dawn of civilisation man has been fighting with man.

(IV) A modern war is scientific in character, but the effect is the same wiping human existence out of this earth.

(V) The only difference now seems to be in the efficiency of the instruments used for killing each other.

Which of the following should be the first sentence?

(A) I

(B) II

(C) III

(D) IV

(E) V

Ans: C

5. Which of the following is most nearly the same as the word ‘BOTHER’?

(A) worry

(B) apprehend

(C) content

(D) doubt

(E) kin

Ans: A

6. Find out whether there is any grammatical error in the following sentence.

The giant entered the forest at night when all the animals were asleep.

(A) The giant entered

(B) the forest at night

(C) when all the

(D) animals were asleep

(E) No error

Ans: E

Quantitative aptitude

7. 2/7th of a number is two less than 1/2 of another number. If the sum of the two numbers is 15, what is their product?

(A) 72

(B) 64

(C) 54

(D) 63

(E) 56

Ans: E

8. Which number will come in place of the question mark in the following series?

41 ; 42 ; 45; 54 ; 81 ; ?

(A) 194

(B) 162

(C) 134

(D) 146

(E) 112

Ans: B

General awareness

9. The international day for ‘Elimination of Violence against Women’ is observed across the world on:

(A) December 15

(B) August 24

(C) June 24

(D) November 25

(E) September 24

Ans: D

10. The abbreviation ‘ATS’ stand for:

(A) Anti Terrorism Sensor

(B) Anti Terrorist System

(C) Anti Terrorist Set-up

(D) Anti Terrorism Squad

(E) Anti Terrorism Scheme