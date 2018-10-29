National Institute of Open Schooling has released the exam schedule for the 3rd D.El.Ed Examination for Untrained In-Service Teachers under the D.El.Ed Programme. The notification states that the examination will be conducted on December 20th and December 21st, 2018 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Candidates can check the schedule at dled.nios.ac.in.

NIOS will conduct the ‘Understanding Children in Inclusive Context’ (Exam Code 506) on December 20th and ‘Community and Elementary Education’ (Exam Code 507) on December 21st. The admit card for the exams will be released a week before the exam date and can be downloaded from dled.nios.ac.in.

NIOS also released a notification stating that the last day for submission of exam for 2nd year admission fee for D.El.Ed students has been extended to October 30th. The process has been going on from October 1st and the last day initially was October 25th. Candidates now have one more day to pay the admission fee.