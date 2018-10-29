Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has started the online application process for the Engineering Entrance Exam (EEE) 2019 at its official website, vit.ac.in. The Institute also has an option to apply offline, the forms for which will be available from November 1st. The last day to apply for the entrance exam is February 28th, 2019 and the exam is tentatively scheduled for 2nd or 3rd week of April, 2019

VIT has four campuses in India which provides B.Tech courses for which the entrance exam is conducted. The campuses are located at Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal, and Amravati (AP). The exam is a computer-based and multiple choice test and will test students on Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology, and English. The exam will be for 2-1/2-hour duration.

Important Date for VITEEE 2019:

VITEEE 2019 dates Activity Date Application Process Start 29/10/2018 (online) or 01/11/0218 (offline) Last day to Apply 28/02/2019 VITEEE Exam Date 2nd or 3rd week of April 2019 VITEEE 2019 Result End of April 2019

Candidates must have cleared the 12th class or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology as their subjects with a minimum 60% marks (50% for reserved categories) in these subjects put together. Candidates whose date of birth falls on or after 1st July 1997 are eligible to apply for VITEEE-2019.

Here is how to apply for VITEEE 2019:

Click on the direct link for registration for VITEEE 2019. Fill in the form and generate the log-in credentials. Click on this link to access the candidate log-in page. Read the instructions carefully before proceeding. Login with the credentials and fulfill the application process.

Candidates can go through this information brochure for details on eligibility, rules for Foreign Nationals and PIO/OCI candidates, exam pattern, application process, counselling methodology among others. Over 223,000 candidates had appeared for the VITEEE 2017. The institution offers 36 undergraduate, 31 postgraduate, and 4 integrated and research programmes.