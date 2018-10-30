Indian smartphone gamers will be in for a delightful surprise soon. There’s news doing the rounds that Nubia Red Magic, an all and all gaming smartphone, could make its way to India this Diwali. The Chinese company owned by ZTE had launched this device way back in April in the home country.

A report by Tech2 citing Gizmochina has revealed that the ZTE sub-brand, Nubia, plans to release Red Magic gaming smartphone in India for an expected price of under Rs 30,000. Notably, there’s a talk about Nubia launching the next generation ‘Red Magic 2’ in coming months. For the uninitiated, Nubia rivals directly Xiaomi’s sub-brand Black Shark which launched their gaming device recently.

Now coming to Red Magic, it is like the Razer Phone and Asus ROG Phone essentially a gaming-centric smartphone, which sports RGB LED lighting on the back. The Red Magic also features air vents for extra cooling as well as multiple layers of graphite on the back to help with heat dispersion.

As Nibia Red Magic is an older model, all the specifications about the phone is already known. In terms of internals, the Nubia Red Magic features a 6-inch LTPS display and is protected by NEG Dinorex T2X-1. Red Magic runs on an older Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. The phone comes in either 6GB or 8GB RAM variants with either 64GB and 128GB of storage.

The phone also packs a 24 MP f/1.7 camera on the back as well as a capable 8 MP f/2.0 wide-angle front camera for selfies. To handle extended gaming sessions, the Red Magic gets a 3,800 mAh battery along with fast-charging capabilities.

Though several gaming phones have been launched lately in China, Nubia Red Magic could be the first ever gaming smartphone in India if launched.