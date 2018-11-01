The UPSC has released the notification for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) (I) 2019 exam and applications are now open for the UPSC exam. The CDS (I) exam will be conducted on February 3rd, 2019, and the last date to submit applications online is 6 p.m. on November 26th, 2018. The UPSC CDS (I) admit card will be released three weeks before the exam on upsc.gov.in.

With the UPSC CDS (I) recruitment drive for the 2019 exam, a total of 417 vacancies are being filled. The UPSC has allowed candidates to withdraw their applications for the CDSE (I) 2019. Candidates can withdraw their applications from December 3rd to December 10th, 2018.

The UPSC CDSE (I) 2019 courses and vacancies are given in the table below: