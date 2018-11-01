UPSC releases CDS (I) 2019 notification, exam set for February 3rd, 2019
The notification for the UPSC CDS I 2019 exam has been released for the exam on February 3rd, 2019. The last date to apply is November 26th, 2018.
The UPSC has released the notification for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) (I) 2019 exam and applications are now open for the UPSC exam. The CDS (I) exam will be conducted on February 3rd, 2019, and the last date to submit applications online is 6 p.m. on November 26th, 2018. The UPSC CDS (I) admit card will be released three weeks before the exam on upsc.gov.in.
With the UPSC CDS (I) recruitment drive for the 2019 exam, a total of 417 vacancies are being filled. The UPSC has allowed candidates to withdraw their applications for the CDSE (I) 2019. Candidates can withdraw their applications from December 3rd to December 10th, 2018.
The UPSC CDSE (I) 2019 courses and vacancies are given in the table below:
|Name of the course
|Approximate number of vacancies
|Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 148th (DE) Course commencing in January, 2020 [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Army Wing) holders]
|100
|Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Course commencing in January, 2020 Executive (General Service)/Hydro [including 06 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate holders (Naval Wing)].
|45
|Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, (Pre-Flying) Training Course commencing in January, 2020 i.e. No. 207 F(P) Course. [03 vacancies are reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Air Wing) holders through NCC Spl. Entry]
|32
| Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras), 111th SSC (Men) Course (NT) commencing inApril, 2020 [(i) 171 vacs for SSC (Men) (NT) UPSC, (ii) 04 vacs for JAG (Men) (NT) April, 2020 Non UPSC and (iii) 50 vacs for NCC Special entry Non UPSC].
|225
|Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 25th 15 SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in April, 2020
|15