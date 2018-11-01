As expected, the slider phone from Huawei, the Honor Magic 2 was launched at an event in Beijing yesterday. A lot had been teased about the phone prior to its launch, the biggest takeaway being the company’s latest 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC. This is the most powerful chip yet designed by the Chinese company; moreover, the 7nm processing makes it the second such chip available in the market after Apple’s A12 Bionic.

The smartphone packs numerous other eye-catching features. It sports a triple rear camera setup, 40W fast charging tech dubbed Magic Charge, a 6.39-inch AMOLED full screen display, an in-display fingerprint sensor, 3D face unlock and much more. Moreover, there’s a front slider that houses the selfie sensors, which means the smartphone gets a notch-less full screen display.

Still, there remains a lot that stands out about the phone. There are three camera sensors at the front as well; however, two of those cameras are primarily 3D Face Unlock sensors. Additionally, Huawei has equipped the Honor Magic 2 with a Yoyo AI-based virtual assistant.

The Honor Magic 2 is available in three variants and the price starts at CNY 3,799 for its 6GB RAM/ 128GB inbuilt storage variant. While the next model that is 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant costs CNY 4,299, the top end is priced at CNY 4,799 boasting 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage variant. Pre-orders start from 12am (Midnight) on November 1, and the smartphone will go on sale on November 6 via the company’s VMall e-commerce site.

Honor Magic 2 specifications

The Honor Magic 2 runs Magic UI 2.0 based on the latest Android 9.0 Pie. As mentioned earlier, it sports a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display boasting of a 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The HiSilicon Kirin 980 SoC with two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.6GHz, two Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 1.92GHz, and four Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8GHz power the phone clubbed with 6GB or 8GB of RAM options.

The triple rear camera setup comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor, a 24-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 16-megapixel sensor with a super wide-angle lens. The company is touting the presence of its AIS tech for image stabilisation, apart from a single-LED flash. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel combo primarily for 3D Face Unlock features.

Lastly, it comes with 3,500mAh battery on board and gets the 40W Magic Charge fast charging tech is can apparently deliver a full charge in 55 minutes. The company is also touting an IPX2 rating that makes it dustproof and splash-proof.