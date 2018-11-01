Prepare for the IBPS PO exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ IBPS PO exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS PO exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Quantitative aptitude

1. The average age of Sheela, Ram and Mona is 38 years . 2 year ago, average age of Sheela and Ram is 39 year. 2 year hence, average age of Hema and Mona is 45. Find the present age of Hema?

(A) 52 years

(B) 54 years

(C) 50 years

(D) 48 years

(E) None of these

Ans: B

2. A man invested Rs X in simple interest at a rate of interest of 15 % for 5 yrs .then he invested X+300 at compound interest at 10% rate for 2 years.The total interest obtained in 2 years is Rs4383. Find the total amount (in Rs) invested by the man.

(A) 9000

(B) 8700

(C) 8500

(D) 9300

(E) None of these

Ans: D

3. Find the wrong term in the following series.

3 ; 6 ; 15 ; 45 ; 157 ; 630 ; 2835

(A) 45

(B) 15

(C) 147

(D) 2835

(E) 630

Ans: C

English

4. In each of the following questions five options are given, of which one word is most nearly the same or opposite in meaning to the given word in the question. Find the correct option having either same or opposite meaning.

CORPULENT

(A) Lean

(B) Gaunt

(C) Emaciated

(D) Obese

(E) Nobble

Ans: D

5. Which of the pair of phrases (a), (b), (c), (d) and (e) given below should replace the phrase given in bold in the following sentence to make the sentence grammatically meaningful and correct?

Jayashree was habitually so docile that her friends could not understand her sudden hostile her employers.

(A) accommodating…outburst against

(B) erratic…envy of

(C) truculent…virulence toward

(D) hasty…annoyance toward

(E) apologetic…hostile

Ans: A

6. Select the phrase/connector from the given three options which can be used to form a single sentence from the two sentences given below, implying the same meaning as expressed in the statement sentences.

The government has decided to install renewable energy devices at prominent sites. Citizens will be more aware of their benefits.

(A) The government’s decision ………..

(B) Deciding to instal ……….

(C) By making citizens ……….

(A) Only (A)

(B) Only (A) and (B)

(C) Only (B)

(D) Only (C)

(E) None of these

Ans: E

Reasoning

7. Study the following information and answer the question below.

Eight persons A, B, C, D E, F, G and H sit on the line and all of them face north direction but not necessarily in same order. All of them like different color viz. Red, Green, Blue, Yellow, Orange, White, Black and Violet but not necessarily in same order. The one who likes Blue color sits second to right of one who likes Green color. C likes orange color. A sits fourth to left of person who stays likes Violet color. D sits not adjacent to H. Neither A nor the person who likes Violet color sit on the extreme end of the line. B sits third to left of F. There is only one person sits between the G, who likes Red color and the person who likes Violet color. There are two persons sit between G and the one who likes Black color. H sits immediate left of one who likes Black color. There are two persons sit between H and F, who likes white color.

Who among the following sits third to right of G?

(A) D

(B) The one who likes Violet color

(C) The one who likes Black color

(D) A

(E) B

Ans: C

8. Direction: In each of the following question, two statements numbered I and II are given. There may be cause and effect relationship between the two statements. These two statements may be the effect of the same cause or independent causes. These statements may be independent causes without having any relationship. Read both the statements and decide which of the following answer choice correctly depicts the relationship between these two statements.

I. The standard of living in the Indian setup has seen a sharp rise along with a marked increase in consumer spending over the past few years.

II. The gross domestic income has seen a fluctuation in the past few years which might not bode well for the Indian economy at large.

(A) Statement I is a cause and statement II is an effect.

(B) Statement II is the cause and statement I is its effect.

(C) Both the statements I and II are independent causes.

(D) Both the statements I and II are effects of independent causes.

(E) Both the statements I and II are effects of some common cause.

Ans: D

General knowledge

9. Dudhawa Dam is built across _____ river.

(A) Krishna

(B) Narmada

(C) Godavari

(D) Mahanadi

(E) Jhelum

Ans: D

10. Who clear the payments of the Business Correspondents in rural areas?

(A) RBI

(B) Gram Panchayat

(C) Respective Banks

(D) Third party agencies

(E) None of these