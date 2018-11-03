Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the results of the Main written examination for the 60th, 61st, and 62nd Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) on Friday, November 2nd. All the candidates who have appeared for the mains written examination can check the result at the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

A total number of 1650 candidates have cleared the exam and all the successful candidates are eligible to appear for the interview round after which the final results will be declared. The Commission had conducted the Main examination for these Combined Competitive Examination on April 27th, April 28th, April 29th, and May 4th, 2018. The examination were conducted at various centres in Patna.

Here is how to access the BPSC 60th to 62nd CCE Main exam result:

Visit the BPSC’s official website. Click on the result link for the 60th to 62nd Combined Competitive Exam Main exam result. The PDF will be displayed which has roll numbers of all the successful candidates. Alternatively, candidates can access the result in the direct link.

The BPSC will start conducting the interview for the successful candidates from November 22nd, the details of which will be provided later on the website. The Commission is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 642 positions in various state government departments.