Here comes another added feature on already loaded popular messaging app WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned platform lately has been pushing several new upgrades and features in an attempt to enhance user experience, the latest being the addition of a new set of emojis for Android users following similar move by Apple with the release of their iOS 12.1.

The latest WhatsApp upgrade is the 2.18.338 beta update, after which users will be able use the new emojis from Unicode 11. Moreover, this upgrade should fix the bug that crashed the application for users every time they tried to delete a media from the chat or a conversation, WABetaInfo reported.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.18.338: what's new?

Finally new emojis (Unicode 11) from WhatsApp!https://t.co/nuxacQJkDd — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) November 1, 2018

More so, there is one more update that was released a few days ago. The feature is called ‘Reply privately’, which is self explanatory as it allows users to reply privately to a message received in a WhatsApp group. When users select a contact for options and tap on the ‘reply privately’ option, WhatsApp will automatically open a private chat window with the contact.

Besides, there was confirmation on a major issue that had been circulating for a while now. Indian Express, citing an IANS report, says that WhatsAapp will be introducing ads on the platform. In fact, it was the WhatsApp Vice President Chris Daniels who confirmed the feature and said it is going to be the primary mode of monetisation for the company.

In addition, ads in Status will give businesses the opportunity to reach more people on WhatsApp. Though ads could make their way into WhatsApp Status soon, an exact timeline for the release is unclear at this point.