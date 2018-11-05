A fairly new entrant in the smartphone market, Realme has garnered quite a name for itself as a budget smartphone. Not to mention the fact the budget smartphone segment is already loaded with phones from Xioami, Asus and Nokia. Despite the cut-throat competition, Realme is one such handset-maker that provides premium internals and well-built designs at low price points, the price being a key element of its phones.

However, that is all set to change as it appears Realme Mobiles is finding it difficult to maintain the current price tags in the wake of falling rupee against the dollar. Realme CEO Madhav Sheth, in a tweet via his personal handle, confirmed that Realme was thinking about updating its prices, something that will be done post Diwali this year.

The rupee rates are falling and as a brand we actually work on low margins. It indicates that we might have to upgrade the pricing, just to make sure that we continue to give you the best technology in our upcoming offerings. We are trying to figure out a solution post Diwali.👍 — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) November 2, 2018

In fact, Chinese phone giant Xiaomi did it earlier this year with the Redmi Note 5 Pro and its Mi TV 4 smart LED TV. Prices for these gadgets were increased by Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 5,000, respectively, given the sudden depreciation of the rupee.

Apart from that NDTV, in a report, pointed out the possibility of a Realme smartphone getting Oppo’s VOOC charging technology that supports up to 5V 4A charging. The report cited Madhav Sheth’s reply to another account, but this could be mere speculation as the reply itself is bit ambiguous.