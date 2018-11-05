Prepare for the UPSC exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ UPSC exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ UPSC exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

General awareness

1. From an ecological point of view, which one of the following assumed importance in being a good link between Eastern and Western Ghats?

(A) Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve

(B) Nallama Forest

(C) Nagarhole National Park

(D) Seshachala Biosphere Reserve

Ans: A

2. One of the implications of equality in society is the absence of:

(A) Privileges

(B) Restraints

(C) Competition

(D) Ideology

Ans: A

3. Which of the following gives Global Gender Gap Index ranking?

(A) World Economic Forum

(B) UN Human Rights Council

(C) UN Women

(D) World Health Organization

Ans: A

4. Who among the following was associated with Ryotwari Settlement in India?

I. Lord Cornwallis

II. Alexander Read

III. Thomas Munro

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(A) I and III only

(B) I only

(C) II and III only

(D) I, II, and III

Ans: C

5. The term ‘Digital Single Market Strategy’ refers to:

(A) ASEAN

(B) BRICS

(C) EU

(D) G20

Ans: C

6. Local self-government can be best explained as an exercise in:

(A) Federalism

(B) Democratic decentralisation

(C) Administrative delegation

(D) Direct democracy

Ans: B

7. Who among the following can join National Pension System (NPS)?

(A) Resident Indian citizens only

(B) Persons of age from 21 to 55 only

(C) All state government employees joining the service after the date of notification by the respective state governments

(D) All central government employees including those in Armed Forces joining the service on or after 1st Apri, 2004

Ans: C

8. Democracy’s superior virtue lies in the fact that it calls into activity:

(A) the intelligence and character of ordinary men and women

(B) the method of strengthening executive leadership

(C) a superior individual with dynamism and vision

(D) a band of dedicated party workers

Ans: A

CSAT

9. 15 students failed in class of 52. After removing the names of the failed students, the merit order list has been prepared in which the position of Ramesh is 22nd from the top. What is his position from the bottom?

(A) 18th

(B) 17th

(C) 16th

(D) 15th

Ans: C

10. Consider the following:

A + B means A is the son of B.

A – B means A is the wife of B.

What does the expression P+ R – Q mean?

(A) Q is the son of P

(B) Q is the wife of P

(C) Q is the father of P

(D) None of the above