A new phone from popular Chinese brand Oppo is set to be unveiled soon in the home country, if the latest leak is to be believed. The handset is expected to be Oppo A7 and its launch seems imminent now. According to the latest available information, the smartphone may be made official in China on November 13th. A few renders and promotional images of the Oppo A7 have been leaked, which reveal quite a bit about the possible design language of the device.

Firstpost’s online technology news portal, Tech2, in their report citing AndroidPure, say that one leaked render of the Oppo A7 reveals green and golden colour variants with gold rims and frames. Further, it gets a waterdrop notch, which is slowly becoming the trademark design from Oppo.

As for the specifications, the Oppo A7 is expected to be powered by an octa-core 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 chipset with an Adreno 506 GPU. The device is believed to be launched in two variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The smartphone is likely to come with a 6.2-inch 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The phone will run Color OS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

However, the above specifications are based on leaks and rumours and hence should be taken with a pinch of salt. There’s no official word on an Indian launch of the Oppo A7.