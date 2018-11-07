Prepare for the SSC CGL exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ SSC CGL exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ SSC CGL exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

LOGICAL REASONING

1. In the following question, select the related word from the given alternatives.

Book : Pages : : Continent : ?

(a) Water

(b) Forest

(c) Countries

(d) Land

Ans: C

2. Arrange the given words in the sequence in which they occur in the dictionary.

1. Feeble

2. From

3. Floor

4. Foam

5. Fluorescent

(a) 13542

(b) 15342

(c) 13524

(d) 15324

Ans: A

3. In the following question, select the missing number from the given series.

1, 3, 6, 11, 18, ?

(a) 27

(b) 28

(c) 29

(d) 31

Ans: C

GENERAL AWARENESS

4. Which organisation monitors the banks in actually maintaining cash balance?

(a) State Bank of India

(b) Reserve Bank of India

(c) Grameen Bank of India

(d) None of these

Ans: B

5. Which Indian state has the largest share of the Wastelands in India?

(a) Gujarat

(b) Andhra Pradesh

(c) Madhya Pradesh

(d) Rajasthan

Ans: D

6. For which of the following game, players must have the knowledge of Pascal’s law?

(a) Climbing

(b) Paragliding

(c) Rafting

(d) Scuba Diving

Ans: D

QUANTITATIVE APTITUDE

7. A dealer sells a machine having marked price as Rs 3840 at a discount of 20%. What is the selling price (in Rs) of the machine?

(a) 3072

(b) 3500

(c) 4608

(d) 3240

Ans: A

8. In an examination 65% students pass in history and 55% students pass in hindi. If 5% students failed in both the subjects, then what is the percentage of students who have passed in both the subjects?

(a) 15

(b) 20

(c) 25

(d) 30

Ans: C

9. Diameter of wheel of a cycle is 21 cm. The cyclist takes 45 minutes to reach a destination at a speed of 16.5 km/hr. How many revolutions will the wheel make during the journey?

(a) 12325

(b) 18750

(c) 21000

(d) 24350

Ans: B

ENGLISH

10. Improve the bracketed part of the sentence.

I left my job because I did not (agree to) the company’s appraisal policies.

(a) agree about

(b) agree with

(c) agree on

(d) No improvement