It was largely being presumed that Samsung would unveil their foldable phone at the developer conference... and it did not disappoint! The South Korean giant has finally revealed a few design aspects and other minor details about the upcoming device. The first foldable hybrid gadget from the company transforms from a phone into a tablet, The Verge reported.

However, much of the key details such as pricing and software have been shrouded in mystery. What we know so far comes courtesy CNET’s Shara Tibken, who shared details of the phone via Twitter. The phone’s main display is a massive 7.3-inches and it can be folded to form a mini version of itself. Also, other details such as pixel density, screen size and aspect ratio in both the folded and unfolded modes have been revealed.

As far as the specs go, the main display on the new Infinity Flex Display device happens to be of the resolution 1536 x 2152, which gives it a 4.2:3 aspect ratio and a screen size of 7.3 inches. When folded we see an 840 x 1960 display with a tall aspect ratio of 21:9 and screen size of 4.58-inches.

Moreover, the company also says that the foldable phone can multitask in three seperate windows, although it is not known how Samsung plans to achieve this. Answering a question on the launch date at the conference, a Samsung executive was quoted saying, “It will be in the market when we’re ready, probably sometime in the next year... Price wise, not yet decided. But will be set to be as appropriate as possible.”

Though plenty remains to be revealed, Samsung says it plans to go into mass production for just the display in a “matter of months”. This is certainly good news considering even Google has announced its support for the Android platform on foldable smartphones.