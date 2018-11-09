Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPCCL) has invited application for 299 Assistant Engineering (Trainee) vacancies and the application process is underway. All interested candidates can check the advertisement and apply for the positions at the official website, upenergy.in. The last day to apply for these positions is November 30th.

The vacancies are for Electrical Engineers (180 positions), Computer Science Engineers (40 positions), Electronic and Telecommunication Engineers (61 positions), and Civil Engineers (18 positions).

Candidates must have relevant engineering degree from a recognised university as a full-time student. The candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 40 years to be eligible to apply with relaxation for candidates in the upper age limit from reserved categories. The candidate must also have knowledge of Hindi language and Devanagiri script.

The selection process will involve a computer-based exam on Engineering (75%), General Knowledge/Awareness (10%), Reasoning/Aptitude (10%), and Hindi (5%). Each question will carry marks according to the difficult level and there will be negative 25% marks for wrong answers. Selected candidates will have to appear for the interview before final appointment.

Here is how to apply for the UPPCL AE 2018 vacancies:

Click on the direct link to access the application page. New candidates can click on the button for ‘New candidates’. Applicants who have already registered can click on the button for existing candidates. Fulfill the application process and submit the application. Print out of submitted application can be taken for future reference.

The candidates can access the advertisement for the vacancies in this direct link where candidates can get information on eligibility, exam pattern, important dates, reservation policy among other details.