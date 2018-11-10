Prepare for the IBPS Clerk exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ IBPS Clerk exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

Reasoning

1. Four of the following five are alike. Find the odd one out.

(A) LKN

(B) POM

(C) MKO

(D) KNQ

(E) NIL

Ans: A

2. If in each of the following numbers, the digit are arranged in ascending order from left to right within the number, how many numbers will be odd numbers?

415 ; 764 ; 327 ; 542 ; 256

(A) None

(B) One

(C) Two

(D) Three

(E) Four

Ans: E

3. Which of the conclusions follow from the below statements?

Statements :

K > E ≥ R = A

E < B

Conclusions :

I. K = A

II. A < B

(A) Either I or II is true.

(B) Only I is true.

(C) Only II is true.

(D) Both I and II are true.

(E) Neither I nor II is true.

Ans: C

English

4. One of the four words in bold in the following sentence may be wrongly spelt or inappropriate in the context. That word will be the answer.

Some of the steps taken over the late few months have made the tax return filing process simpler.

(A) steps

(B) late

(C) filing

(D) simpler

(E) All correct

Ans: B

5. Which word is most nearly the OPPOSITE of the word ‘RUINED’?

(A) Reconstructed

(B) Built

(C) Succeeded

(D) Nurtured

(E) Accomplished

Ans: B

6. Find out whether there is any grammatical error in the following sentence.

All the hunters (1) / stopped in their tracks (2) / as the deer they saw (3) / was extremely beautiful. (4)

(A) 1

(B) 2

(C) 3

(D) 4

(E) No error

Ans: A

Numerical ability

7. Ruhi spends 30% of her monthly salary on rent, transportation and bills in the respective ratio of 7 : 5 : 3. If she spends Rs3,5960 on transportation, how much is her monthly salary?

(A) Rs 30,250

(B) Rs 40,000

(C) Rs 35,600

(D) Rs 44,750

(E) Rs 36,000

Ans: C

8. The number of members in a book club were 121 in 2006, 120 in 2007, 189 in 2008, 178 in 2009 and 195 in 2010. By what percentage did the number of member increase from 2007 to 2010?

(A) 65%

(B) 58%

(C) 64.5%

(D) 62.5%

(E) 56.5%

Ans: D

General awareness

9. In 2020, the Olympic Games shall be held in...

(A) Athens

(B) Tokyo

(C) Paris

(D) Los Angeles

(E) Beijing

Ans: B

10. Which Indian state received the Commonwealth Association for Public Administration and Management (CAPAM) Award for 2014?

(A) Uttar Pradesh

(B) Andhra Pradesh

(C) Gujarat

(D) Karnataka

(E) Maharashtra