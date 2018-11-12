The latest Royal Enfield cruiser to receive the quintessential ABS safety system is the RE Thunderbird 350X. For the uninitiated, the Thunderbird 350X is the latest iteration of the classic Thunderbird, and it comes with a few modern and convenience enhancing changes. The new version was launched alongside its elder sibling, the TB 500X, in February this year.

As expected from the popular brand, Royal Enfield gave the Thunderbird 350X dual-channel ABS. This automatically pushes the price of the motorcycle to Rs 1.63 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) – which is Rs 7,000 more than the standard bike (Rs 1.56 lakh ex-showroom, Delhi). Apparently the ABS-equipped Thunderbird 350X has already reached most dealerships across India, an Autocar India report says.

It was back in August 2018 that Royal Enfield announced that it would equip all of its bikes with ABS, possibly by the end of the year. And the Chennai-based company is staying true to its word, it seems. Other models that have already received this safety tech upgrade include the Classic Signals 350, the Himalayan and the Classic 500.

Moreover, the Autocar India report, citing a Royal Enfield dealer, goes on to confirm that the 500X will get ABS by the end of the month. The TB 350X has a compact handlebar, uni-body seat and slightly changed riding position compared to the classic TB 350.

Notably, X models were also the first Royal Enfields to feature tubeless tyres which were wrapped around new 9-spoke black-coloured alloy wheels. The 350X continues to employ the same 346cc motor from the Thunderbird 350 which makes 19.8hp and 28Nm of torque and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.