Prepare for the UPSC exam by reviewing previous years’ question papers. Here are a few questions from previous years’ UPSC exam question papers, with the answers, so that you are ready to take the exam. Go through the list of questions (with answers) that we’ve selected from previous years’ UPSC exam papers, and then attempt our quiz at the bottom.

General awareness

1. Which of the following statements is/are correct?

I. A bill pending in the Lok Sabha lapses on its prorogation.

II. A bill pending in the Rajya Sabha, which has not been passed by the Lok Sabha, shall not lapse on dissolution of the Lok Sabha

(A) I only

(B) II only

(C) Both I and II

(D) Neither I nor II

Ans: B

2. With reference to ‘LiFi’, which of the following statements is/are correct?

I. It uses light as a medium of high-speed data transmission.

II. It is a wireless technology and is several times faster than ‘WiFi’.

(A) I only

(B) II only

(C) Both I and II

(D) Neither I nor II

Ans: C

3. Which one of the following currencies has been proposed to be added to the basket of IMF’s SDR?

(A) Rouble

(B) Rand

(C) Indian Rupee

(D) Renminbi

Ans: D

4. Consider the following pairs:

I. Kurd :: Bangladesh

II. Madhesi :: Nepal

III. Rohingya :: Myanmar

Which of the pairs given above is/are correctly matched?

(A) I and II

(B) II only

(C) II and III

(D) III only

Ans: C

5. With reference to ‘Stand up India Scheme’, which of the following statements is/are correct?

I. Its purpose is to promote entrepreneurship among SC/ST and women entrepreneurship.

II. It provides for refinance through SIDBI.

Select the correct answer using the code given below.

(A) I only

(B) II only

(C) Both I and II

(D) Neither I nor II

Ans: C

6. Which of the following is/are tributary/tributaries of Brahmaputra?

I. Dibang

II. Kameng

III. Lohit

(A) I only

(B) II and III only

(C) I and III only

(D) I, II, and III

Ans: D

7. Mission Indradhanush launched by the Government of India pertains to:

(A) immunisation of children and pregnant women

(B) construction of smart cities across the country

(C) India’s own search for the earth-like planets in the outer space

(D) New Educational Policy

Ans: A

8. Banjaras during the medieval period of Indian history were generally

(A) agriculturalists

(B) warriors

(C) weavers

(D) traders

Ans: D

CSAT

9. There are some nectar-filled flowers on a tree and some bees are hovering on it. If one bee lands on each flower, one bee will be left out. If two bees land on each flower, one flower will be left out. The number of flowers and bees respectively are:

(A) 2 and 4

(B) 3 and 2

(C) 3 and 4

(D) 4 and 3

Ans: C

10. There is an order of 19,000 quantity of a particular product from a customer. The firm produces 1000 quantity of that product per day out of which 5% are unfit for sale. In how many days will the order be completed?

(A) 18

(B) 19

(C) 20

(D) 22