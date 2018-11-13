Chinese brand Vivo has launched a toned-down version of one their premium handsets in the home country. The BBK Electronics owned brand has launched the Vivo Z1 Lite in China which is now on sale in the country. As the name suggests, this is a slightly pared down version of the Vivo Z1 smartphone launched earlier this year.

Keeping in mind the lower price tag, Vivo has made some key changes on this new version. Design wise, the Vivo Z1 Lite looks identical to its premium variant, but under the hood it gets a Snapdragon 626 processor compared to the Snapdragon 660 SoC on its elder sibling. Similar changes can be noticed in the camera department as well, but both phones are fuelled by identical batteries.

The design and finish of the phone are quite premium-looking and it sports a display notch. There’s also a vertically stacked dual camera setup at the back, along with a rear fingerprint scanner.

As for the price, the Vivo Z1 Lite is priced at CNY 1,098, which is roughly Rs. 11,400 on conversion. It is up for sale in China on the company’s online store in Aurora Purple, Black, and Red colour options with gradient finishes.

Vivo Z1 Lite specifications

Vivo Z1 Lite sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 626 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB of RAM, and offers in-built storage of 32GB. In terms of optics, it comes with a 16-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and LED flash at the rear. The front has a 16-megapixel camera.

Shooting modes include professional mode, panorama, beauty, AR shoot, backlight photo, blur photo, slow motion, filter, and more. Lastly the smartphone is fuelled by a 3,260mAh battery.