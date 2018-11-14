Indian Bank released the cut-off marks, category wise vacancy and individuals score card for candidates who had appeared for the preliminary exam for the recruitment of bank PO position through admissions to PGDBF course 2018. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check all the above details at the Indian Bank website, indianbank.in.

The online preliminary exam was conducted on October 6th for admissions to Post Graduate Diploma in Banking and Finance (PGDBF) course offered by Manipal University on behalf of the bank. After the completion of the course, the successful candidates will be recruited as probationary officers by the bank. The result for the preliminary exam was released on October 19th and the Main exam were conducted on November 4th.

The candidates can access the cut-off marks in this direct link. The details of category-wise vacancy and merit list is available in this link. To get details of the individual score, candidates need to access this link and enter the log-in details. The individual scores will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.

Candidates who clear the Main exam will undergo an interview round. The course will be for a 9-month duration offered at the Manipal Global Education Services, Banglore, campus. Then the candidates will undergo a 3-month internship before finally getting absorbed by the bank.